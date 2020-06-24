water management
Carlsberg confirms plans for plant promising to halve water use at Danish brewery
Water recycling plant is set to cut average water consumption at the brewery in half
Water companies promise to plant 11 million trees by 2030
Pledge will help water suppliers towards meeting their goal of operating a carbon neutral industry in 11 years' time
CDP creates new investment indices spotlighting corporate climate leaders
Non-profit analyst teams up with Euronext to launch 'world's first' global index selecting stocks based on their performance against key environmental challenges
New smart tech rolled out to tackle water waste
With the Environment Agency warning Britain could run out of water by 2050, water companies are trialing smart home technology to reduce water waste.
SDG6: Top tips for delivering a sustainable water strategy
Water risks present a complex and escalating challenge for businesses, but there are best practices for supporting SDG6 and its vision of clean and sustainable water supplies for all
Glass half empty? Carlsberg admits stalled progress on water and CO2 cuts
Last year saw the brewing giant launch a host of consumer-friendly green packaging innovations, but 'significant challenges' remain if firm is to meet 2030 carbon and water targets