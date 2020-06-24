waste
Starbucks deploys charges and jingles to tackle disposable cup use
Starbucks is experimenting with fresh ways of encouraging its customers to order their coffee in a reusable rather than disposable cup
Fashion sector on trend to miss 2020 waste targets
Population growth, rising consumption levels, lack of collection infrastructure and fast fashion is blocking industry progress on waste, report finds
Plastic-free material made from fish waste wins £30,000 James Dyson prize
Student inventor Lucy Hughes takes home prize for MarinaTex, a biodegradable translucent film made from organic fish waste and red algae
WRAP: Shelf-life tweaks helping to tackle food waste mountain
WRAP's latest retail survey provides up-to-date guidance for retailers on shelf-life messaging, including best before dates and open-life statements
Waste no more: Lavazza launches compostable coffee pods
Lavazza launches new push to tackle the global coffee pod waste mountain
Global Climathon catalyses innovation from Honduras to Honolulu
Winning ideas at the annual climate hackathon cover everything from up-cycling schemes to climate resilience maps
Environment Agency sounds alarm over spike in pollution and illegal waste
Last year saw a 27 per cent increase in serious pollution incidents and 12 per cent increase in illegal waste sites compared to the previous year, Agency finds
Treasure your River: Businesses urged to back clean up campaign
Treasure your River litter clean-up campaign aims to help tackle ocean waste crisis by targeting inland waterways
Circular construction: Industry group calls for building materials exchange
Digitisation across the construction industry could pave way for more circular resource models, proponents say
Waitrose removes plastic on bestselling staples
Retailer is to remove wrap from canned vegetables, saving 18 tonnes of non-recyclable plastic a year.
'Infinite play': Adidas launches trade-in project for old sneakers and clothes
Sportswear giant is hoping to reduce its environmental footprint through a pioneering new take-back scheme
Biffa Waste fined over £500,000 for illegally exporting contaminated waste
Biffa Waste has said it is seeking to appeal the verdict
Starbucks and Hubbub brew up coffee cup recycling funding
Specialist recycling facilities for paper cups will be introduced in around 70 locations thanks to funding from Starbucks' 5p cup charge
Law to end "toxic colonialism" comes into force
Governments ratify treaty amendment banning export of hazardous waste from EU and OECD countries
Waste electronics: £3.5m boost for reuse and collection of small electricals
WEEE Fund aims to make it easier for people to reuse small electricals which too often end up in bins or are recycled incorrectly
Global plastics recycling market could reach $40bn in 2019
China's waste ban fuelling investment from other countries in domestic plastics recycling infrastructure, according to analysis from Frost & Sullivan
Food waste: £1.2bn of UK food never reaches supermarket shelves
WRAP study finds 3.6 million tonnes of food surplus and waste occurs at farms and in food supply chains
Aldi to roll out toilet paper in plastic-free packaging
Supermarket to trial paper packaging for its loo rollz in bid to save over 900 tonnes of plastic each year
Starbucks to trial reusable coffee cup initiative at Gatwick Airport
Coffee chain teams up with environmental charity Hubbub in bid to prevent 7,000 disposable coffee cups from going to waste at the airport over the next month
Global Reporting Initiative calls for feedback on new waste standard
The GRI is requesting for comments on its draft Waste Standard, aimed to help businesses better manage their waste impacts
Marine plastic pollution costs the world up to $2.5bn a year, researchers find
Scientists warn that social and economic price of plastic waste to global society has been underestimated
Nespresso invites rivals to join its global coffee pod recycling scheme
Single-use coffee pod brand said it wants to 'improve the accessibility and convenience' of aluminium capsule recycling
Greengrocer Oliver Kay switches to compostable and recyclable packaging
Major fruit and veg supplier unveils raft of waste reduction initiatives
Plastic crackdown: Europe moves to ban single-use plastic
Europe-wide ban could be in place on certain items by 2021 - but is the war on plastics a distraction from the climate fight?