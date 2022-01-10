Morrisons tells shoppers: 'sniff milk, don't waste it'

Morrisons will no longer carry 'use by' dates on its own-brand milk
Morrisons will no longer carry 'use by' dates on its own-brand milk

Supermarket's milk will no longer feature a 'use by' date in a bid to curb food waste, the company has announced

Morrisons shoppers are being encouraged to smell their milk to check it has not spoiled in what is being described as a return to the generations-old "sniff test".

The UK's fourth largest supermarket is removing its 'use by' date from milk bottles at the end of the month in a move that the firm hopes will put a dent in the 330,000 tonnes of milk wasted each year, equivalent to around seven per cent of total UK production.

Morrisons milk will still carry a best before date which gives an indication of when it will have the best possible taste, but after that the message is: "sniff it".

Milk can often be used safely for several days after its best before date, but it is the third most wasted food in the UK after bread and potatoes.

Marcus Gover, chief executive of food waste charity Wrap, said he was delighted Morrisons had become the first UK supermarket to take the "important step" to help reduce household food waste.

"It shows real leadership and we look forward to more retailers reviewing date labels on their products and taking action," he added.

The changes will initially cover 90 per cent of Morrisons' own-brand milks, including own-brand British and Scottish milks, Morrisons For Farmers milks, and Morrisons organic milks. It follows a similar move in 2020 when the supermarket scrapped 'use by' dates on some of its own-brand yoghurt and hard cheese ranges.

"Wasted milk means wasted effort by our farmers and unnecessary carbon being released into the atmosphere," said Ian Goode, Morrisons' senior milk buyer. "Good quality, well-kept milk has a good few days life after normal 'use by' dates - and we think it should be consumed, not tipped down the sink. Generations before us have always used the sniff test - and I believe we can too."

