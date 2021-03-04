UK recycling rates tick up, but still only match 2017 levels

The UK is struggling to make any progress increasing the proportion of waste which is sent to be recycled

Latest DEFRA statistics on UK recycling rates put them on a par with 2017, although local authorities made some progress in diverting waste from landfill

Efforts to boost household recycling rates achieved a modest improvement through 2019, with the latest officials statistics showing an increase of 0.9 per cent on the previous year.

However, the improvement masks a broader flatlining of progress, with the increase only serving to bring the country's recycling rate up to 45.5 per cent - the exact same level it stood at in 2017.

The official recycling rate remains significantly below the EU's mandated targets for member countries, which until Brexit this year committed the UK to achieving a 50 per cent recycling rate by 2020.

The new data, published this week by the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), also shows that total waste from households increased slightly in the UK in 2019, up from 22 million tonnes to 22.1 million tonnes. However, on a per person basis total waste decreased slightly, falling to 392kg down from 394kg in 2018.

Local authorities maintained recent reductions in the amount of waste sent to landfill, which fell 21.3 per cent from 2.8 million tonnes to 2.2 million tonnes. In comparison, 11.6 million tonnes were incinerated, up 3.8 per cent, while 10.9 million tonnes were sent for recycling, a small increase on the previous year.

However, the data reveals significant variations persist between local authorities, with household recycling rates ranging from 19 to 64 per cent in 2019/20. Campaigners have frequently highlighted the huge difference in recycling rates between different councils and devolved nations to argue that it is possible to significantly boost overall recycling rates if councils and waste management providers embrace best practices.

The failure once again to make any significant improvement in UK recycling rates is also likely to see campaign groups demand an increased focus on the source of plastic pollution. Groups such as The Wildlife and Countryside Link have previously warned "we can't simply recycle our way out of this problem," calling for manufacturers and retailers to slash their use of plastic packaging and single-use plastics - and for the government to legislate for this to happen.

The government's Environment Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, sets out a range of measures to try and tackle unnecessary waste and incorporates proposals for statutory environmental targets to be overseen by a new Office for Environmental Protection, which will up and running on an interim basis from July.

Measures in the Bill include a ban on exports of waste to other countries, taxes, levies, and restrictions on certain single-use plastic items, and the establishment of a deposit return scheme across the UK to enable consumers to take back packaging in return for incentives. The environmental audit committee is currently conducting an inquiry into the latter initiative, which is expected to be operational from 2023 - aiming to tackle a chunk of the 5.5bn plastic bottles that are estimated to end in landfill, incineration or as litter in the UK every year.