Amazon Sustainability Accelerator expands focus to recycling technologies

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Amazon Sustainability Accelerator expands focus to recycling technologies

Amazon launches second round of acclerator programme, as it publishes research that suggests sustainability is a major draw for early-stage investors

Eight UK start-ups have been selected to take part in the second edition of Amazon's sustainability accelerator programme, which is focused on companies developing new recycling technologies and more sustainable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Non-Violent Direct Action Employer Policy': Climate activism guidelines unveiled for businesses

Red tape is holding back Britain's electric vehicle revolution

Most read
01

'End the gridlock': Could Octopus' five-point-plan clear the wind and solar power queue?

03 May 2023 • 5 min read
02

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines prepare new zero-emission hydrogen plane for take-off

02 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

'Non-Violent Direct Action Employer Policy': Climate activism guidelines unveiled for businesses

03 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Government's heat pump grant scheme risks running out of vouchers, ECIU warns

03 May 2023 • 4 min read
05

'The future of net zero must be local': Councils demand greater powers to help meet UK climate goals

03 May 2023 • 4 min read

More on R&D

Credit: Higher Steaks and Tailored Brands
R&D

Good CARMA: Government backs new alternative protein research hub

New £12m funding award to help deliver pioneering Cellular Agriculture Manufacturing Hub

Amber Rolt
clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read
Birmingham battery boost as latest wave of Faraday funding confirmed
R&D

Birmingham battery boost as latest wave of Faraday funding confirmed

Project led by Birmingham University backed as part of £29m funding package from the Faraday Institution to invest in 'the most promising and impactful' battery research

Amber Rolt
clock 31 March 2023 • 3 min read
Turning the tide: Commercial opportunities from tackling water risks set to top $430bn
R&D

Turning the tide: Commercial opportunities from tackling water risks set to top $430bn

CDP calls for mandatory corporate water disclosure risks, as new report reveals water-related innovation is tapping into booming global market

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 March 2023 • 3 min read