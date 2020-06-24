vehicle to grid
Nissan and EDF team up to accelerate electric vehicle V2G charging
Agreement will see Nissan provide V2G-capable electric cars, as EDF delivers smart charging solutions
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Nissan Leaf gets green light for vehicle-to-grid use in Germany
Electric car is first to win regulatory approval from German authorities to supply energy from battery back to the grid
The Road to Zero presents new opportunities for energy networks
David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association,
National Grid: UK can cope with surging EV power demand
National Grid scenarios suggest UK peak demand could increase by just 8GW with the help of flexible technologies, despite millions of electric vehicles hitting the road
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
Nissan expands E.ON tie-up to drive V2G and storage services
Partnership expands work already underway in Denmark, with plans to scale up vehicle-to-grid services, clean energy generation and storage solutions
Renault to transform Portuguese island into green power leader
Carmaker has partnered with local electricity provider EEM to launch project to turn Porto Santo into a 'smart fossil free island' using EVs, battery storage, and renewables