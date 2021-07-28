ADVERTISEMENT

EDF and Nissan launch vehicle-to-grid energy service for business EV fleets

Cecilia Keating
clock 28 July 2021 • 2 min read
Service is available to Nissan LEAF and e-NV200 drivers | Credit: EDF/Nissan
Service is available to Nissan LEAF and e-NV200 drivers | Credit: EDF/Nissan

Offer designed to offer businesses which run Nissan EVs in their fleets to make money from selling energy stored in car batteries back to the grid

Energy supplier EDF has launched a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) service for electric vehicle fleet owners, enabling drivers to charge their Nissan electric cars and vans when electricity is cheap and make money selling excess energy back to the grid at times of high demand.

Under the partnership between the two firms, companies which run Nissan's LEAF electric car and e-NV200 van models in their fleets could benefit from up to £350 of savings per charger each year, roughly equivalent to the cost of 9,000 miles-worth of EV battery charge, according to EDF

The charging service, which has been developed by EDF's subsidiary DREEV, is a joint venture between the energy giant and V2G technology specialist Nuuve, the company said.

Philip Valarino, interim head of EV projects at EDF, said the firm's commercial V2G service would enable business fleet managers to save money while reducing their climate impact.

"By combining the expertise and capabilities of EDF, Nissan and Dreev we have produced a solution that could transform the EV market as we look to help the UK in its journey to achieve net zero," he said. "Our hope is that forward-thinking businesses across the country will be persuaded to convert their traditional fleets to electric, providing them with both an environmental and economic advantage in an increasingly crowded market."

The V2G technology service is the first to launch in the UK without any government subsidy. It comes several months after the conclusion of a three-year government-backed V2G pilot led by OVO Energy which saw the bi-directional charging technology installed at 350 Nissan LEAF charge points across the country.

The scheme - billed as the world's largest V2G trial - revealed drivers could save up to £725 a year by deploying the technology in their homes, but highlighted that the steep costs of V2G hardware at present remains a major barrier to mass adoption of the technology.

Andrew Humberstone, managing director at Nissan Motors GB, said Nissan LEAF electric cars offered businesses unique economic opportunities because they were the only model on the market that allowed two-way charging.

"The Nissan LEAF, with more than half a million units already sold worldwide - is the only model today to allow V2G two-way charging," he said. "As such, the Nissan LEAF offers new economic opportunities for businesses that no other electric vehicle does today. We are delighted to be working with EDF on the deployment and democratisation of V2G technology and in providing yet another reason for transport to electrify."

