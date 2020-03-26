vegan
Going green: Just Eat delivers massive spike in vegan orders
Just Eat data shows a 50 per cent year-on-year increase in orders of vegan dishes through January to March
Burger King launches new plant-based Whopper…but it's not for vegans
Soy patty will be cooked on the same grill as beef burgers, ruling it out for many vegetarians and vegans
Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Burger King and Mars beef up vegan offerings
'Rebel Whopper' and vegan Galaxy join the ranks of plant-based foods
'Food security crisis': MPs warn UK food imports at huge risk from climate breakdown
Environmental Audit Committee predicts nearly a fifth of the UK's fruit and vegetables come from countries exposed to severe climate risks, as new study makes case for more plant-based diets
'We are running out of time': Nestlé commits to net zero by 2050
World's largest food and drink company promises to align with 1.5C pathway by selling more plant-based food and drink, bolstering carbon sinks, and switching to green power
Lab meat firms join forces to create new lobby group
Newly formed Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation boasts members that bypass rearing and slaughtering animals to produce meat directly from cells
Lewis Hamilton revs up new plant-based burger chain
Racing driver says the Neat Burger restaurant chain aims to 'revolutionise the way we view meat-free food'
Report: British takeaways see surge in vegan demand
New data from the British Takeaway Campaign reveals vegan dishes are one of the industry's fastest growing categories
BusinessGreen puts vegan meat to the test in a plant-based BBQ cook-off
A flurry of plant-based products have hit the UK market claiming to taste as good as real meat, but did they live up to expectations when BusinessGreen put them on the BBQ?
KFC to hold US trial of vegan 'chicken' nuggets
Fast-food chain picks up on meat-free trend with test product made from plant protein
Greggs to produce vegan versions of hit products
Bakery chain which has seen sales soar since the launch of its vegan sausage roll unveils new plan to chase the plant-based pound
Goldsmiths bans meat under sweeping plan to tackle 'climate emergency'
Beef products will be banned from sale at all campus food outlets from September, as London university advances plans to become carbon neutral by 2025
Have a butchers at this: Suffolk butchers to sell vegan meat alternatives
Thurston Butchers in Bury St Edmonds believes it will be first in the UK to stock plant-based chicken and bacon alternatives from vegan supplier THIS
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
These food giants are seizing the 'fake meat' opportunity
Investors worth $5.3tr report Unilever, Tesco, and Nestle are leading the pack when it comes to plant-based protein
A vegan meat revolution is coming to global fast food chains - and it could help save the planet
From Burger King to McDonalds vegan options are exploding on fast food menus, bringing with them the potential for a massive shift in public attitudes, says Malte Rödl from the University of Manchester
Study: More than half of humanity's 'meat' will not come from animals by 2040
Report estimates 35 per cent of meat will come be cultivated in labs and 25 per cent will be vegan alternatives
Global briefing: Australia approves Adani coal mine
BusinessGreen brings you all the green news from around the world this week
Insect carbonara, algae milk, and space farms? Sainsbury's explores greener future for food
Supermarket report considers dietary trends five, 30, and 150 years into the future, estimating a quarter of Brits could be vegetarian by 2025
Global Briefing: Kale United takes stake in vegan pea pioneer
BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Burger King launches vegan Whopper: 'Nobody can tell the difference'
Fast-food giant develops burger with Impossible Foods
Taste of summer? IKEA serves up plant-based ice cream
Swedish furniture giant rolls out strawberry flavour vegan soft-serve