Vattenfall gets green light for 100MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm

Michael Holder
clock • 1 min read
Construction of 17 turbine project expected to begin in 2028, delivering enough clean power for 64,000 homes

Vattenfall has secured planning consent for a new 100MW onshore wind farm in the Scottish Highlands, which is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of 64,000 UK homes, the...

