V2G
'EV Centre of Excellence': Centrica inks VW dealer EV partnership
Energy giant continues EV push with new alliance with Citygate
Renewables industry reports 'massive growth' in UK energy storage capacity
RenewableUK data suggests pipeline for energy storage projects has grown over 50 per cent in the past year
'Where solar power was 10 years ago': Study reveals vehicle-to-grid tech could save households up to £300 a year
New report explores how the combination of electric vehicle and smart grid technologies could deliver big savings for UK households
Nissan and EDF team up to accelerate electric vehicle V2G charging
Agreement will see Nissan provide V2G-capable electric cars, as EDF delivers smart charging solutions
Study: European EV roll out could slash grid costs by up to €1.3bn
New analysis for Transport & Environment suggests EVs are likely to play critical role in emerging smart grids across the continent
V2G surge: EDF Energy and Nuvve to install 1,500 smart EV chargers
Two companies team up to offer EDF Energy's business customers V2G chargers aimed at providing 15MW of additional energy storage capacity
Scilly goes smart: £10.8m project powers up to boost island renewables, EVs, and batteries
Isles of Scilly to become a global test-bed for solar, batteries, smart heating, electric vehicle V2G, and grid flexibility services
GM teams up with Honda to advance EV battery development
General Motors to work with Honda on new battery technology, while Daimler unveils new e-mobility division and plans for two all-electric trucks
'We need a solution': Why OVO is banking on home batteries, EVs and smart appliances
Energy firm's suite of products launched this week signposts a UK power, heat and transport system based around managing demand rather than boosting supply
OVO unveils home V2G electric vehicle charger and battery storage units
Utility launches suite of domestic energy products to boost home energy flexibility
Hitachi, Mitsubishi and ENGIE trial EV-to-building energy storage technology
Three companies team up on 'pioneering' project in the Netherlands to demonstrate how EVs can help reduce energy costs for office buildings
Honda teams up with Good Energy to trial domestic V2G technology
Two companies will work with Salford University and Upside Energy to trial grid-managing technology using car batteries
'World first': Nissan revs up plan for business fleet-focused Vehicle-to-Grid trial
Coalition led by Japanese auto giant unveils plans to help business fleet operators cut costs through the roll out of 1,000 smart EV chargepoints
Electric vehicle-to-grid trials secure £11m government backing
UK Power Networks, Octopus Energy, BYD, SSE and University of Leeds will trial technology that stores energy in EVs and buses for use later by the grid
Europe's first public vehicle-to-grid charge point to open in Finland
Event venue in Helsinki will play host to the first public electric vehicle charging point that can transmit power into cars and back into the grid
Electric vehicles can power buildings without degrading batteries, researchers discover
Scientists at the University of Warwick report that using electric vehicles as mobile energy storage units can actually boost vehicle battery life by around 10 per cent
Sono Motors' PV-powered EV opens for pre-orders
Drivers can now reserve the novel electric car with built-in solar panels for as little as €500
UK to fund research into letting electric cars return power to grid
Vehicle-to-grid technology could help meet demand for electricity at peak times, with owners paid in money or free parking