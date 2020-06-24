USA
New York is kicking California's butt in building electrification
America's twin economic hubs have started a race to electrify their buildings - and so far the Big Apple is winning
Trump hits out at 'prophets of doom' as US joins global tree conservation drive
President announces US will join Trillion Trees initiative to grow, save, and better protect one trillion trees around the world by 2050
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
Top 10 transportation trends to watch for in 2020
From electric trucks to e-cargo bikes and V2G bus charging - here's the lowdown on what to expect on US roads in 2020
'A perfect storm for coal': Europe and US drive global dip in coal use
But fuel use set to remain 'broadly stable' over next five years as falling demand in West is offset by surging growth in Asia, according to International Energy Agency
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US may not need White House to deliver deep emissions cuts
After little fanfare and much frustration at the UN climate summit last week, there are hopes of greater progress as big name politicians start to arrive in Madrid
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Can Greta's arrival spark life into Paris Agreement talks?
Hopes are high that Greta Thunberg's arrival in Madrid can deliver some urgency for Paris Agreement talks that have shown slow progress so far
COP25 Overnight Briefing: US Democrats rally behind 'iron-clad' climate action promise
As summit gets underway, UN chief Antonio Guterres issues climate warning to nations as top US Democrat Pelosi offers 'iron-clad' optimism
World War Zero: John Kerry enlists big names for new US climate action group
Former US Secretary of State enlists politicians, celebrities and business figures to spark 'millions of climate conversations' in crucial 2020 presidential election year
Barack Obama on climate, equity and overconsumption
The former president opens up about the urgency of the crisis and what he sees as the disconnect between our stated values and our actions
Time to give thanks for affordable and sustainable turkey
Jayson Lusk of Purdue University argues that the Thanksgiving Turkey has got more affordable and more sustainable over the years
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
Global briefing: Formula E hits the heat of Saudi Arabia
All the latest green business news from around the world this week
Governments and businesses seek resilience in a changing climate
As the billion dollar losses stack up, more and more businesses are being forced to develop climate resilience strategies
US coal titan Murray Energy files for bankruptcy
The firm's demise comes amid plummeting coal production, consumption, and export figures in the US, as the fossil fuel is undercut by natural gas and ever-cheaper renewables
California pulls no punches in pursuit of climate action
Governor Gavin Newsom is unabashed about fighting climate impacts and the White House - and he's got good company
Global Briefing: Hopes build for New York Climate Summit breakthrough
USA offshore wind boost, Dutch climate court case, collapsing clean energy investment in Australia - a round up of green business news from around the world
The inside track on the greenest public fleet in America
Here are five things to know about some of the cleanest transportation infrastructure around — Sacramento's city fleet
Global briefing: Could China's emissions peak by 2022?
China 2022 CO2 peak, Germany coal phase-out plans, and US Democrats debate climate action - a need-to-know round-up of this week's global green business news
Lab meat firms join forces to create new lobby group
Newly formed Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation boasts members that bypass rearing and slaughtering animals to produce meat directly from cells
Billionaire industrialist David Koch dies aged 79
Prominent funder of climate sceptic and anti-regulation lobby groups died from advanced prostate cancer
How Organic Valley lit up 10 communities with solar while meeting its clean energy goals
US organic foods player confirms it is on track for 100 per cent clean energy sourcing
Global briefing: France blocks airport expansion on net zero grounds
China emissions peak, Ethiopia tree planting and Russian wildfires - BusinessGreen brings you all the latest green business news from around the world this week
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week