UK100
Siemens and UK100 tee up £100bn for local climate action
Financing from local authorities, private capital, and government investment is set to fund pursuit of councils' clean energy goals
Study: 10.5 million patients visiting UK hospitals in areas with dirty air
Study by UK100 and British Lung Foundation prompts calls for action to reduce transport and industrial emissions in cities
UK cities expected to get millions of pounds for green energy projects
Ministers are thought to be planning to offer £3m for initiatives such as solar panels on social housing