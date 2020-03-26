Trade Deal
MPs approve Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
Bill passes Second Reading easily thanks to government's 80-strong majority, marking a major step towards the UK's exit from the EU
EU carbon tax plan is an early test for post-Brexit trade talks
The UK must navigate the EU's proposed carbon border tax whilst seeking new trade deals around the world, writes Ed Birkett
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
Could New Zealand's Jacinda Arden reignite the global green trade drive?
New Zealand, Norway, Iceland, Costa Rica, and Fiji jointly launch Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability in bid to embed climate action into trade deals
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
EU committee shelves climate concerns to open US trade talks
Amid US threats to slap import tariffs on European cars, the EU is wavering on its commitment to uphold the Paris Agreement through trade negotiations
Reports: EU pushing for green targets in any Brexit 'backstop' deal
EU diplomats said to be seeking level playing field for clean energy targets in any backstop arrangement as part of efforts to avoid hard border on island of Ireland
EU relaxes climate stance in trade sop to Trump
Tough words on the Paris Agreement took a back seat as Jean-Claude Juncker sought protection for Europe's car industry