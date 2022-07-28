'Absolutely no reason for delay': Where are the UK's promised post-Brexit environmental principles?

Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) urges next Prime Minister to rapidly roll out environmental legal principles right across Whitehall in order to support robust policymaking
The process of developing the UK's post-Brexit environmental principles has dragged for four years, and there can be no more excuses for any further delays to their implementation across Whitehall...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial