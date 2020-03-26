Techuk
How to count the carbon impact of your cloud computing
techUK's Emma Fryer has some sage advice for companies which have outsourced their computing operations to the cloud
How large energy users like data centres can help rather than hinder our progress to net zero
Data centre operators can be the good guys in the low-carbon game, argues techUK's Emma Fryer
AI for Climate
It is not enough for the UK to be a leader in Artificial Intelligence, we should be a leader in green tech deployment, argues Susanne Baker from TechUK
The scrapping of Energy Star labels in the EU leaves a vacuum
EU Commission's decision to scrap Energy Star labels for office equipment without consultation remains controversial with manufacturers, says TechUK's Susanne Baker
Mind the gap: Frustration grows over lapsed EU computer energy efficiency label scheme
Experts fear withdrawal of Energy Star label scheme from the EU market will make it trickier for businesses to source energy efficient office equipment
Tech businesses need a stronger Environment Bill
TechUK's Susanne Baker argues the business case for a more robust and ambitious Environment Bill is hugely compelling
TechUK: Could VAT cuts boost tech repair and re-use?
New report calls on government to use upcoming Waste and Resources Strategy to tackle eWaste and incentivise circular economy models
#planettech - AI for sustainability
TechUK's Susanne Baker explores how the exciting world of AI could be recruited in the race to develop sustainable business models
Understanding the role of 'smart' in driving down the cost of energy
Dieter Helm's Cost of Energy Review fails to address some of the fundamental barriers facing the deployment of a smart energy system, argues techUK's Aimee Betts-Charalambous
Can UK tech leadership enable a revolution in resource efficiency?
Green Alliance is planning a new tech task force to focus on the interventions needed to enhance the UK's 'industry 4.0' capability to deliver low carbon and resource efficient growth - Caterina Brandmayr and Susanne Baker explain why
Brexit sparks delay for UK applications to European Investment Bank
UK green infrastructure projects face delays in loan applications to the EIB due to ongoing uncertainty over the bank's post-Brexit relationship
Moment of change presents fresh opportunity for climate leadership
Susanne Baker and Jill Duggan explain how the current period of political flux presents the government with a great opportunity to seize the agenda and promote climate action
Is criticism of energy labelling warranted?
Susanne Baker of techUK argues TV energy efficiency has improved drastically, but regulations now need to keep up
A manifesto for green business
With a surprise General Election looming, techUK's Susanne Baker offers her take on what the next government should do for the green economy