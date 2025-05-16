How digital tech can help accelerate the UK transition toward a circular economy

clock • 4 min read

The government's forthcoming Circular Economy Strategy must encourage the adoption of digital technologies to enable and accelerate the circular transition, writes techUK's Alec Bartishevich

It's clear our current economic model is leading to damaging outcomes for the health and sustainability of our planet. This model takes natural resources, makes them into products for use, and disposes...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Technology

Automation as a 'tailwind' for sustainability: Inside Amazon's delivery station of the future
Technology

Automation as a 'tailwind' for sustainability: Inside Amazon's delivery station of the future

The tech giant recently showcased how automation and AI is enabling 'made to fit' packaging and optimised same day deliveries - BusinessGreen Intelligence asks what it means for the company's net zero journey

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 15 May 2025 • 11 min read
How Oceanium is creating food, skincare products, and ink from regeneratively farmed seaweed
Technology

How Oceanium is creating food, skincare products, and ink from regeneratively farmed seaweed

Oceanium CEO and co-founder Karen Scofield Seal explains why emerging seaweed markets could become a multi-billion-pound opportunity and an 'invaluable tool' in the fight against climate change

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 May 2025 • 7 min read
Role of climate tech in the drive to reach net zero
Technology

Role of climate tech in the drive to reach net zero

Start-ups don't just need finance, they need an integrated support model throughout the journey from idea to exit, writes Andrew Wordsworth, co-founder and managing partner of Sustainable Ventures, a sponsor of the UK Green Business Awards 2025

Andrew Wordsworth, Sustainable Ventures
clock 08 May 2025 • 5 min read