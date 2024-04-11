Data centres: Leading the way to green heating through cross-industry collaboration

clock • 4 min read

The private sector and government must work together to design heat reuse regulation that can enable data centres to heat homes and businesses, writes TechUK Weronika Dorociak

Once unknown and misunderstood hubs of computational activity, nowadays data centres are playing a bigger role in people's understanding of how the digital economy works. From allowing people to stream...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Reports: SBTi faces internal revolt over plans to relax rules on use of carbon offsets

11 April 2024 • 6 min read
02

SBTi: Board accused of 'damaging trust' as row over role of carbon offsets escalates

12 April 2024 • 7 min read
03

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart steps down to focus on re-election battle

12 April 2024 • 3 min read
04

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

10 April 2024 • 6 min read
05

London elections: Sadiq Khan launches 10-point climate plan

12 April 2024 • 3 min read

More on Technology

Pod Point and British Gas launch six-month EV charging and flexible grid trial
Technology

Pod Point and British Gas launch six-month EV charging and flexible grid trial

More than 2,000 British Gas and Pod Point customers offered chance to optimise EV charging to cut costs and emissions via demand side response trial

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 April 2024 • 2 min read
Data centres: Leading the way to green heating through cross-industry collaboration
Technology

Data centres: Leading the way to green heating through cross-industry collaboration

The private sector and government must work together to design heat reuse regulation that can enable data centres to heat homes and businesses, writes TechUK Weronika Dorociak

Weronika Dorociak, TechUK
clock 11 April 2024 • 4 min read
Mission to Mars? Vertical Future to develop prototype for growing crops in space
Technology

Mission to Mars? Vertical Future to develop prototype for growing crops in space

Vertical Future wins £1.5m UK Space Agency grant to design system for growing crops in commercial space station

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 April 2024 • 5 min read