UK data centres and water use: What you need to know

clock • 5 min read

Data centres have faced increasing scrutiny over their environmental and impacts, as TechUK's Weronika Dorociak explains

As the digital landscape continues to evolve and discussions about nature-positive governance become more prominent, the environmental impact of data centres has faced increased scrutiny. A key aspect...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Analysis: UK electricity reached 'cleanest ever' level in 2024

02 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Government sets out 'clear conditions' for new energy from waste plants

02 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Government hires 'nudge unit' experts to tackle heat pump myths

02 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

UK data centres and water use: What you need to know

02 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List

31 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on IT

COP29's Green Digital Action Pledge is a clarion call to rethink how we use AI and Big Data
IT

COP29's Green Digital Action Pledge is a clarion call to rethink how we use AI and Big Data

By prioritising digital transformation, leaders can embed sustainability into the fabric of their organisations and driving meaningful change, writes Kotter International's Nick Petschek

Nick Petschek, Kotter International
clock 19 December 2024 • 4 min read
How data centres power our economy and lead the path to net zero
IT

How data centres power our economy and lead the path to net zero

As AI and digital technologies continue to advance, there is a growing need for green skills and sustainability to drive our data centres, writes techUK's Luisa Cardani

Luisa Cardani, techUK
clock 26 November 2024 • 4 min read
BT gives business customers more oversight over AI emissions
IT

BT gives business customers more oversight over AI emissions

Update to firm's carbon dashboard platform allows businesses to track how apps and AI impact network and data centre emissions

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 November 2024 • 3 min read