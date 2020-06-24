tax
Electric taxis have saved London cabbies £3.85m on fuel costs, LEVC claims
Manufacturer says its electric black taxis have grabbed a 10 per cent market share in UK capital since launching last year
More energy efficiency policy changes are coming, and yet again small businesses will lose out
Impending changes to energy efficiency policy that could see millions of small businesses excluded from green tax breaks are flying under the radar, warns Andrew Warren
'Climate emergency': Scottish government ditches plan to cut air tax
Finance Secretary Derek Mackay admits plans to cut air departure tax by 50 per cent 'no longer compatible' with climate targets
Why not spend a little more?
Building a green economy will cost money, so where do we start? asks the New Economics Foundation's David Powell
Is a plastic tax really the best way forward?
Bunzl's Joanna Gilroy asks whether Treasury taxes on single use packaging products can really fix the problem and help to resolve the ocean plastic crisis
Government proposes tax breaks to 'help white van man go green'
Government consults on possible changes to vehicle excise duty aimed at incentivising van drivers to switch to lower emission vehicles
Low emission lorries to pay less under new HGV levy changes
But concerns raised that owners of hybrid passenger cars will be forced to pay more when changes to eco-friendly car discounts kick in
It's been 30 years, and we still don't know how much to charge for carbon
There's still no consensus on the cost of carbon, and it's blocking progress on emissions around the world, writes Andrew Warren
UK Roadside Air Pollution Plan - At a glance
BusinessGreen runs through the key proposals, findings and talking points arising from Defra's plan to tackle nitrogen dioxide pollution from road transport
Electric vehicles spell sharp drop in fuel duty revenues - could toll roads plug the tax gap?
New Policy Exchange report suggests network of toll roads in the UK could stem looming £170bn funding gap from lost fuel tax revenue as drivers switch to EVs
Big business calls on government to halt solar tax hike
IKEA, Sainsbury's and Kingfisher among firms urging Chancellor to intervene to stop impending rise in business rates tax for solar arrays