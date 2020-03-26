Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
Institute of Directors backs stronger climate governance in bid to 'restore trust in British business'
Senior UK business leaders call on next government to beef up climate reporting and establish Sovereign Wealth Fund to boost investment in green economy
Banks accused of fuelling climate change as high-carbon investments continue to climb
Investor report finds that financing for fossil fuels totaled nearly $2tr between 2016 and 2018, despite wider adoption of climate disclosure policies
No net zero without mandatory climate risk disclosure, warns Aldersgate Group
Business body calls on government to draw up rules requiring climate disclosures from businesses and investors from the early 2020s