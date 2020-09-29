If the UK wants economic resilience, strong climate disclosure rules are crucial
The UK Financial Conduct Authority's climate risk reporting proposals for companies are not nearly strong enough, argues ClientEarth's Daniel Wiseman
When it comes to knowing how badly climate change will affect a company's bottom line, disclosure matters. Virtually all companies and sectors will be impacted to some extent by climate change, either...
More news
IRENA: Renewable energy generates half a million new jobs worldwide in 2019
As many as 11.5 million people now work in renewable energy worldwide, but IRENA warns strong policy action essential to sustain growth in the wake of Covid-19
Total snaps up London's largest electric vehicle charging network
French oil major takes over Source London EV network after acquisition of Blue Point London from the Bolloré Group
ASOS unveils 'circular' fashion collection
Online fashion retailer has trained its designers in making its clothing and jewellery more sustainable, recyclable and reusable
Green construction: Willmott Dixon targets zero carbon buildings and refurbishments by 2030
Construction company outlines plan to achieve zero carbon across its own operations and its building developments by 2030 without the use of carbon offsets