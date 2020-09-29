If the UK wants economic resilience, strong climate disclosure rules are crucial

  • Daniel Wiseman, ClientEarth
The UK Financial Conduct Authority's climate risk reporting proposals for companies are not nearly strong enough, argues ClientEarth's Daniel Wiseman

When it comes to knowing how badly climate change will affect a company's bottom line, disclosure matters. Virtually all companies and sectors will be impacted to some extent by climate change, either...

