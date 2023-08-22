Tarmac's net zero manager highlights importance of both being 'alive' to new markets and technologies, and decarbonising 'harder to treat' industries, in order to turn the dial on net zero
Firm that worked on Manchester Airport, the Thames Tideway, and Hinkley Point C pledges to exclusively pour low carbon concrete at UK sites
Tarmac places order with Renault Trucks for cutting edge 'carbon neutral' battery electric mixer truck
New material promises to deliver significant carbon savings and faster cooling temperatures