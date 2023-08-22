Tarmac

Erusa Adizie: 'Many people think the epitome of a career in sustainability means renewable energy'

Buildings

Tarmac's net zero manager highlights importance of both being 'alive' to new markets and technologies, and decarbonising 'harder to treat' industries, in order to turn the dial on net zero

clock 22 August 2023 • 5 min read
In the mix: Laing O'Rourke makes switch to low carbon concrete for UK projects

Buildings

Firm that worked on Manchester Airport, the Thames Tideway, and Hinkley Point C pledges to exclusively pour low carbon concrete at UK sites

clock 10 April 2023 • 3 min read
Concrete progress: Tarmac orders UK's first battery electric mixer truck

Technology

Tarmac places order with Renault Trucks for cutting edge 'carbon neutral' battery electric mixer truck

clock 28 June 2022 • 3 min read
Green lane: Tarmac confirms switch to low carbon asphalt

Transport

New material promises to deliver significant carbon savings and faster cooling temperatures

clock 20 June 2022 • 2 min read
