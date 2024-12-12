Tarmac and National Highways resurfacing trial cuts carbon by 75 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: National Highways
Image:

Credit: National Highways

A64 trial delivers UK's lowest carbon resurfacing scheme without recourse to offsetting

A resurfacing trial on the A64 carried out by Tarmac and National Highways has delivered both the UK's first net zero emission pavement and the lowest carbon resurfacing scheme on the strategic road network....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Nature based solutions: Plans unveiled to tackle Outer Hebrides coastal erosion

Bringing RVs into the 'electric age': Former Tesla execs launch first 'aero-electric' travel trailer

Most read
01

Study: Climate hazards could dent corporate earnings by seven per cent by 2035

11 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

'Shake-up a broken planning system': Government orders councils to review greenbelt boundaries

12 December 2024 • 7 min read
03

'Agreement in principle': Government and Vestas announce plan to save 300 wind turbine factory jobs

11 December 2024 • 3 min read
04

Bringing RVs into the 'electric age': Former Tesla execs launch first 'aero-electric' travel trailer

11 December 2024 • 2 min read
05

'The most well-received ideology': Large majority of public have favourable view of environmentalism

11 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on R&D

Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day
R&D

Study: Air source heat pumps capable of heating new homes for less than £2 a day

Air source heat pumps could heat homes of the future for as little as £1.84 on a typical winter day, study from Bellway and University of Salford concludes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 December 2024 • 4 min read
Inside Unilever's R&D efforts to reduce plastics use
R&D

Inside Unilever's R&D efforts to reduce plastics use

The company has researched more than 3,000 materials since establishing a global packaging research centre in 2021

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 18 October 2024 • 5 min read
From volcanic plumes to mining waste: Research funding aims to tap unlikely sources of rare minerals
R&D

From volcanic plumes to mining waste: Research funding aims to tap unlikely sources of rare minerals

Innovate UK awards £3.5m to nine projects looking to identify new sources of rare earth minerals and elements

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 October 2024 • 4 min read