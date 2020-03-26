sustainable investment
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs
BNP Paribas launches innovative carbon offset investment fund
The fund extends a European version which has already reached €300m in assets under management since its launch in March last year
BlackRock goes green? Investment giant joins Climate Action 100+
Move comes just a month after the firm was accused of being 'full of greenwash' by former US Vice President Al Gore
Uniting the nation through climate action: Why the just transition could be the next big thing for Britain
Here's how to deliver a just transition across the UK, according to Nick Robins and Sophia Tickell from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
Under 10 per cent of UK CEOs are paid to tackle climate change
New research from Vlerick Business School suggests only a tiny fraction of business leaders have any financial incentive to improve the environment
'Simply not enough': Annual climate finance flows hit half a trillion dollars milestone
Annual climate investments across 2017-18 were 25 per cent higher than during 2015-16, analysts find, but total falls far short of the trillions needed to meet global climate goals
Carbon Tracker: Oil majors must cut output by a third to meet Paris Agreement goals
New report warns none of the oil and gas majors are on track to be aligned with the Paris Agreement by 2040, with some firms needing to cut production by as much as 85 per cent
Schroders: Climate change key topic as investors embrace sustainable investment
Scepticism about the value of sustainable investment is declining worldwide, data from asset management giant's latest survey shows
Meet the Green Radicals: WHEB's George Latham on breaking from the 'herd mentality' of the investment sector
George Latham, managing partner at sustainable investor WHEB Asset Management, reflects on the need for radical change and long-term, holistic thinking in finance
Sustainable bonds and green economy marks: London Stock Exchange beefs up sustainable investment offerings
Initiatives aim to support companies with sustainable business models and investors who are increasingly focusing on environmental products and services
How to dodge the greenwash - is your fund sustainable?
With so many so-called sustainable funds coming to the market, it is increasingly important to identify 'greenwashing' in practice, where groups are talking up their credentials in this space without the expertise or track record to back it up
Survey: Nearly half of businesses plan to increase spend on environmental sustainability
HSBC survey of 2,500 businesses finds efficiency, competition, regulation, and potential for growth are proving major drivers of sustainability investment
National Trust to divest £1bn portfolio from fossil fuels
Charity loses patience with fossil fuel firms and says it will shift its investments towards supporting green businesses
Lib Dem leadership candidates back mandatory climate-related risks disclosure
Ed Davey calls for the disclosure of climate-related risks to be made mandatory, to help investors assess companies' preparedness for the low-carbon transition
Investors step up efforts to align portfolios with Paris Agreement
New IIGCC initiative will develop approaches and methods that investors can use to align their portfolios with the Paris Agreement
Global sustainable investing assets surge to $30tr in 2018
ESG and impact investing has grown across all regions by 34 per cent in total since 2016
In the Green Room with... Hermes' Leon Kamhi
The investment giant's head of responsibility on time travel, artificial intelligence, and the secret to smart investing
Institutional investors are key to plugging the renewables funding gap
Pension funds and banks are set to pour billions into green energy over the next five years, writes Octopus' co-head of energy investments Matt Setchell
BlackRock's Fink urges firms to 'act with purpose' in 'fragile' world
'Purpose is not a mere tagline or marketing campaign', insists BlackRock boss
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Major banks align loan portfolios with climate goals
All the latest from the climate summit underway in Katowice
Amundi reveals three-year responsible investment action plan
Investment giant to apply new ESG analysis approach across all its funds
Why TCFD matters: Bridging the sustainable investment chasm
Ahead of BusinessGreen's inaugural half day conference on navigating the guidelines from the FSB's Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, James Murray explores why the guidelines are so significant
Schroders: Investors struggling to apply sustainability 'at the coalface'
Major survey of top investors finds sustainability is a growing consideration in decision-making, but major challenges still need to be overcome to make it a mainstream issue