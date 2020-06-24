Sustainable Development Goals
UN Global Compact launches new initiative to spur decade of private sector progress towards the SDGs
SDG Ambition will be led by the UN Global Compact Local Networks, bringing together more than a 1,000 firms across 40 countries to drive progress towards the global goals
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs
SDG13: Climate Action
All BusinessGreen's reporting on SDG13, the goal to drive action on climate change
What happened with Samsung's smartphone upcycling program?
The consumer electronics giant is exploring useful second life applications for older phones and gadgets collected through its e-waste initiatives
SDG13 Top Tips: How to embed the goal for climate action into the heart of your business
From science-based targets to the current vogue for net zero goals, here's how to kick off ambitious climate action in business
'Little evidence of joined up thinking': How firms are missing out on the benefits of the UN sustainability agenda
Firms are failing to place the SDGs at the core of their strategies, despite sizeable benefits for addressing risk and innovation, PwC analysis suggests
SDG12: Sustainable production and consumption
All BusinessGreen's reporting on SDG12, the goal to drive a circular economy
Why green buildings make for better investments
Investing in greener buildings and offices delivers significant financial, environmental and wellbeing returns, argues BNP Paribas Real Estate UK CEO Andy Martin
'Wake-up call': Europe off track on all Sustainable Development Goals, report warns
UN-backed assessment urges incoming EU Commission to place the SDG agenda front and centre of its policies and investment strategies
Consumer goods sector's 2020 deforestation goal 'impossible' to meet, CDP warns
Non-profit warns not enough concrete action being taken by consumer goods giants to tackle deforestation and commodity risk across their supply chains
SDG 11: Why private investment must step up to deliver green, resilient cities
More leadership from the private sector is needed to spur action towards delivering sustainable cities by 2030, argues GlobeScan's Stacy Rowland
Enel targets clean energy and climate action with €2.5bn SDG-linked bond
Italian gas and power giant places its first bond on the European market linked to two of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals
SDG11: Sustainable cities and communities
All our coverage of SDG11 and the goal to make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
Sustainable coffee: BNP Paribas and Neumann Kaffe brew up $25m loan facility
French bank establishes revolving loan facility to help support sustainable coffee farming and tackle poverty in 10 countries
'We are still not on track': UN warns lack of cash stalling progress on SDGs
Uneven economic growth, rising debt levels and falling direct foreign investment threatening UN's Sustainable Development vision
We must put people at the heart of sustainable development
Nesta Challenge's Constance Agyeman makes the case for human centred design to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals
Avengers, Assemble! Corporate giants join forces to promote action on the SDGs
Coca-Cola, Diageo, Unilever, Mars, Google among the members of 'Business Avengers' group set up by filmmaker Richard Curtis' green outfit
SDG10: Inside Mastercard's strategy to improve equality through access to digital services
From paying school fees to proving identities, Mastercard is exploring how digital payments and online services can make the world a more equal place
SDG10: Is tackling inequality the overlooked key to sustainable development?
The UN's tenth sustainable development goal sets corporates a major challenge to disrupt systemic inequality the world over
Three ways to raise $30tr for sustainable development
The UN SDG agenda has a large funding gap which needs filling - Christian Jahn and Susann Tischendorf of the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN) set out three solutions
SDG9: Are we at the dawn of a new era of sustainable infrastructure?
The ninth sustainable development goal seeks to redesign how the world works - but can we call time on polluting infrastructure fast enough?
UN: Climate crisis threatens sustainable development goals
Latest UN report on progress towards Sustainable Development Goals warns climate change is eroding the key pillars that drive global development
SDG8: Forget GDP growth - greater economic democracy is the main ingredient for a sustainable net zero world
To fulfil the spirit of the SDGs we must give workers a say in economic decision-making, argues the New Economics Foundation's Fernanda Balata