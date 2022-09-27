To reach Sustainable Development Goals, corporate collaboration is key

clock • 4 min read

Consumer goods companies have a major role to play in shaping more sustainable consumption habits, writes the Consumer Goods Forum's Wai-Chan Chan

Sustainable business is now a matter of survival. With the world on the brink of five catastrophic climate tipping points - including the collapse of Greenland's ice sheet and endemic tropical coral reef...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Fitch raises thermal coal price predictions as energy crisis deepens

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

'World's biggest': Drax inks pioneering carbon removals deal with Respira International

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

'We need a robust plan': Business leaders urge PM to accelerate net zero transition to tackle energy crisis

21 September 2022 • 6 min read
04

'Get Britain building': Chancellor lifts block on onshore wind projects in new 'growth plan'

23 September 2022 • 11 min read
05

Octopus Energy to double payments for homes which sell solar power back to grid

21 September 2022 • 2 min read

More on Management

Wood Mackenzie: Net zero opens up trillion-dollar iron and steel investment opportunity
Management

Wood Mackenzie: Net zero opens up trillion-dollar iron and steel investment opportunity

Influential analyst forecasts how iron ore and steel supply chains could transform themselves as the global economy decarbonises

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 September 2022 • 4 min read
Britain can go green, but only if we work together
Management

Britain can go green, but only if we work together

Britain is overwhelmingly in favour of tackling climate change and protecting nature and it is time for the government to step up, writes Ben Margolis

Ben Margolis, The Climate Coalition
clock 26 September 2022 • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Management

How to embed net zero and sustainability at the core of businesses' day-to-day work

PODCAST: PMI's Keren Deront and Juliette Coca from Circular Influence discuss how embedding net zero into project management can unlock huge business benefits

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 26 September 2022 • 1 min read