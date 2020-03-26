standards
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
ISO launches global standard for assessing environmental costs of business
IEMA welcomes ISO 14007 as means of helping create transparent and accurate data to help firms 'understand value of sustainability'
Currying favour: Concerns rise over threat to UK food standards from US trade deal
As XR activists block roads into Westminster, Defra fears the UK may also be blocking chances of an EU trade deal by compromising with the US on environmental standards
BSI publishes first standard to help firms adapt to climate change
New standard provides a framework to help companies assess climate risk across their business and develop adaptation measures and strategies
Fatberg fightback: Water industry unveils wet wipe 'flushability' standard
The 'Fine to Flush' standard will allow wet wipe manufacturers which pass new tests to put official safety logos on their packaging
Five steps towards more sustainable supply chain management
AECOM's Robert Spencer takes a look at some of the latest approaches for better managing global supply chains and their environmental impacts