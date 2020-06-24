Sport
Tokyo 2020: How the Olympic Games aims to raise the bar for sustainability
Michelle Lemaître, head of sustainability of the International Olympics Committee, talks recycled medals, electric vehicles, and carbon neutral buildings
Forest Green Rovers raises the bar with new green football kit made from bamboo
'World's greenest football club' unveils home and away kits made from 50 per cent bamboo mix
Plastic pitch: Budweiser turns waste cups into playing field in Russia
Beer brand reveals new sports arena in Sochi where the playing field is made from 50,000 plastic red cups collected during the FIFA World Cup last year
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Le Pain Quotidien to switch from plastic to paper straws across all restaurants
Global bakery chain to swap plastic for paper straws across all 220 of its branches worldwide as the war on plastic waste continues
Power walking: SportsArt brings 'world first' energy generating treadmill to the UK
New ECO-POWR range includes Verde, a treadmill which generates electricity that can be fed into the grid to cut down on gyms' energy costs
Wimbledon serves up plastic straw ban and electric car fleet
All England Lawn Tennis Club joins war on plastic waste with straw ban and new paper bags
'Energy transition city': China targets lowest-carbon Winter Olympics yet
Zhangjiakou, co-host of the 2022 Winter Olympics, signs deal with International Renewable Energy Agency to boost renewables use ahead of games
Nike sports new low carbon 'Flyleather' footwear material
Sportswear giant claims new Flyleather innovation is made from 50 per cent recycled natural leather fibre and uses 90 per cent less water in production
Can sport seize the opportunity to become a champion of climate action?
Sport can play a major role in tackling climate change, but according to consultant Susie Tomson too many clubs are failing to squeeze the most out of their green talents
Extreme weather stops play? Lord's seeks to defend against climate risk with renewables deal
Lord's announces it is to source 100 per cent renewable energy, as study shows storms and flooding did £3.5m worth of damage to cricket clubs last year
Report: Climate Change will leave only a handful of cities able to host the Olympics in 2084
Rising sea levels, extreme temperatures and soaring humidity could make it impossible for athletes to compete in many major cities around the world, study warns
Climate change takes centre stage at Rio Olympics opening ceremony
Estimated global audience of three billion saw videos, graphics and performances focused on green issues as global event kicked off
Five ways Euro 2016 is trying to be the greenest football tournament ever
UEFA is upping the green credentials of the beautiful game through carbon offsetting, food redistribution and clean energy
Leonardo DiCaprio to chair Formula E sustainability committee
Award-winning actor and environmentalist to chair committee promoting mass use of electric vehicles
UK parks call for research into green prescriptions
Parks Alliance argues government should back study into how green spaces benefit public health and the economy
Rugby World Cup: brought to you by hydropower
National Grid expects demand to soar to 500MW during first game this evening
North Face, K2 Sports and 90 other brands pen letter on climate change
Companies hope letter will help US bolster its negotiating position at Paris climate talks
Venturi breaks electric land speed record, despite difficult conditions
Heavy rainfall led to a bumpy track, but company still successfully set new record
F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve signs up to Formula E
Former world champion will join electric vehicle tournament after 10 years away from track
Greenpeace: Beijing should deliver 'green legacy' with 2022 Winter Olympics
Environmental campaign group says tournament provides opportunity to clean the nation's air and water
Ben Ainslie hopes solar can help power America's Cup victory
British sailing team hopes to be the first to bring coveted trophy to the UK, whilst also setting an example for sustainable sports teams
The end of the beginning...
Will Nichols takes a look at the seismic changes that have occurred in clean tech during his time at BusinessGreen
Paris joins roster of Formula E host cities
The next season of the electric car championship will be adding the French capital to its series of races