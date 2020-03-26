Solar Impulse

Are we truly capitalist?

Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation argues for a change in capitalism's conventions to drive green growth

Solar Impulse pilot defends UK subsidy cuts

Bertrand Piccard, the mastermind of a solar-powered attempt to circumnavigate the globe, draws fire after backing government decision to cut solar panel subsidies by 65 per cent