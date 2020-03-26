Solar Impulse
Are we truly capitalist?
Bertrand Piccard of the Solar Impulse Foundation argues for a change in capitalism's conventions to drive green growth
COP24 Overnight Briefing: Major banks align loan portfolios with climate goals
All the latest from the climate summit underway in Katowice
COP23: Solar Impulse clears efficiency campaign for take-off
Team behind round the world solar flight launches new initiative designed to highlight cost-saving clean technologies
COP22: Cities, states, and clean tech pioneers unite to drive climate action
Marrakesh summit sees the launch of a major initiative to promote clean technologies, as city-based coalition welcomes new members
Meet Kokam: The firm behind Solar Impulse's extraordinary battery
South Korean firm which provided the battery for solar plane's round-the-world flight is fast-emerging as a major player in the expanding energy storage industry
Solar Impulse's biggest legacy will be in your home - not in the skies
University of Oxford's Neil Ashton considers the wider impact of the historic first round-the-world solar powered plane journey
Solar Impulse completes historic round-the-world solar-powered flight
Solar-powered plane completes final leg of its global tour, landing back in Abu Dhabi after its 18 month voyage
Solar Impulse completes historic transatlantic flight
Bertrand Piccard lands in Seville, completing first solar-powered flight across the Atlantic
From high above the Atlantic, Solar Impulse team launches International Committee of Clean Technologies
Over two days into his solar-powered transatlantic flight, Dr. Bertrand Piccard announces the launch of new international clean tech body
Students plan green aviation technology take-off
Students at the University of the West of England aims to develop the UK's first fully electric plane
Solar Impulse cruises into Silicon Valley after successful Pacific crossing
Record-breaking solar plane lands in California, completing the most dangerous leg of its round-the-world flight
Solar Impulse 2 will return to skies within days
Battery issues that forced the plane to stay grounded in Hawaii since December have now been fixed, team claims
Solar Impulse pilot defends UK subsidy cuts
Bertrand Piccard, the mastermind of a solar-powered attempt to circumnavigate the globe, draws fire after backing government decision to cut solar panel subsidies by 65 per cent
Solar Impulse 2 set to resume round-the-world flight in April 2016
Record-breaking solar-powered plane will take off in April 2016, after spending months grounded in Hawaii with battery problems
Solar Impulse grounded in Hawaii until 2016
Record-breaking solar-powered plane stuck on tarmac until next year following battery problems
Solar Impulse smashes two world records in longest solo flight
BREAKING: The solar-powered plane has completed a five-day trip, the longest leg of its round-the-world journey
Solar Impulse sets new record for longest solar-powered flight
At 44 hours and 11 minutes, the solar-powered plane broke its own record for the longest continuous flight using only solar power
Solar Impulse begins record-breaking Pacific flight
The solar-powered plane has reached the 'point of no return' for its 120-hour leg, as it attempts to set two world records
Solar plane smashes flight distance record after landing in India
Swiss-built Solar Impulse 2 completes 1,468km flight from Muscat to Ahmedabad as part of round the world attempt
Solar plane sets off on record-breaking round-the-world flight
Swiss-built Solar Impulse 2 takes off from Abu Dhabi on 35,000km journey powered only by the sun
Solar plane cleared for take-off on round the world record attempt
Swiss team behind Solar Impulse 2 reveal planned route for 35,000km circumnavigation that should be completed without using a drop of fuel
Solar plane takes to the skies ahead of world record attempt
Solar plane takes first step towards round-the-world mission by completing inaugural test flight in Switzerland
Solar Impulse unveils around-the-world solar plane
Solar Impulse 2 sets March 2015 launch date for solar-powered circumnavigation of the globe
Could a solar-powered plane soon circumnavigate the globe?
Engineering giant signs up to Solar Impulse project to complete round-the-world solar powered flight