SNP
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
'Incompatible with climate policy': Scottish government rules out fracking
Scottish government confirms opposition to shale gas extraction, promising no licences will be issued for the activity
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declares 'climate emergency'
SNP leader tells party conference school strikers are right to call for a climate emergency declaration and 'Scotland will live up to our responsibility'
Election 2017: Key green results at a glance
BusinessGreen assesses how the key players in the world of green politics fared in last night's rollercoaster of an election night
GE2017: SNP promises to 'champion' green energy in Westminster
But Scottish National Party also likely to anger environmentalists with pledge to demand "fresh support" for Scottish oil and gas sector
Clark: Hinkley to herald a 'new era of UK nuclear power'
Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy points to new wave of UK nuclear plants in address to MPs
Scotland toasts progress of Atlantis' tidal project
MeyGen project officially unveiled by Nicola Sturgeon as scheme remains on course to deliver first power to grid later this year
MPs call for clarity on future support for Scottish renewables industry, as report warns of £3bn cost impact
Scottish Affairs Committee warns subsidy cuts to renewables will have "disastrous" effect on jobs and investment in Scotland
Scotland exceeded 2020 emissions target in 2014
Emissions in 2014 were 46 per cent below 1990 levels, significantly exceeding the country's 2020 target of reducing emissions by 42 per cent
SNP falls short of majority in Scotland as London awaits mayoral results
Party loses six seats, raising prospect of it leading a minority government or forming a coalition with the Scottish Greens
SNP backs continued climate policy action
New conference resolution vows to continue to deliver emissions reductions across energy, transport and food sectors
Green Party sets out stringent air pollution plan for London
Plan would see most polluting vehicles banned from Central London and 'bad air days' warnings given to Londoners
Solar capacity in Scotland soars by over a quarter
New figures confirm capacity has risen from to 140MW to 179MW in the past year
Scotland's plastic bag charge slashes use by 80 per cent
Plastic bag use has fallen by 650 million since charge was introduced there a year ago
Sturgeon demands say on Tory wind farm subsidy cuts
Scotland's First Minister seeks assurances Westminster will not alter support without agreement from Scottish government ministers
SNP would press UK to adopt Scotland's carbon targets
Nicola Sturgeon's party says it would use any post-election influence at Westminster to push for increased ambition on climate change
Sturgeon's Scotland: California of the UK?
Richard Black explores how a strong electoral showing for the SNP could have major implications for UK energy and renewables policy