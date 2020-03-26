smart technology
Moixa and Honda turbocharge smart charge vision with Islington installation
Deployment of bi-directional electric vehicle chargers at Islington Town Hall aims to help drive progress towards the Council's net zero goals
Waste crime: Smart rubbish-tracking tech given £1m government boost
Environmental consultancy Anthesis and waste analytics company Topolytics secure grant funding to help digitise tracking of household and commercial waste
Electric Vehicles could save four EU countries €4bn a year, study finds
But failure to integrate smart technology into EV charging infrastructure could lead to EV uptake having the opposite effect
Government announces EV chargepoints must be smart to secure grant funding
The new regulations governing the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme will take effect from 1 July, Roads Minister Michael Ellis announced today
Green, clean, strong and secure: Why aren't more businesses embracing energy sustainability?
Centrica's Louis Burford explores recent research revealing how those businesses embracing sustainable energy strategies are standing out from the crowd commercially