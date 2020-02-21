Plan Zero: Mitie commits to 2025 net zero goal

Facilites management firm Mitie has this week launched an ambitious 'Plan Zero' commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025, 25 years ahead of the UK government target.

To achieve the goal, Plan Zero draws on expertise from across Mitie's outsourcing and energy services business in a bid to overcome decarbonisation challenges and accelerate the roll out of renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, efficient buildings, waste reduction programmes, and zero emission transport across the company's operations and estate.

Specifically, the company announced it has met its goal, set in 2018, to switch 20 per cent of its fleet to electric vehicles (EVs) by 2020 and as such has now set a new ambition to switch its entire fleet to EVs by 2025.

Reaching the wider 2025 net zero goal will also require the company to decarbonise its heating systems and switch to 100 per cent renewable electricity, Mitie said, adding that it would also expand its use of smart building technologies to maximise energy efficiency across its estate.

In addition, the firm unveiled plans to eliminate all single-use materials from its business through circular economy initiatives such as closed-loop paper recycling, and to only use non-toxic and biodegradeable cleaning products, while fostering biodiversity at its sites.

"The climate emergency is a problem that we all need to take responsibility for," said Simon King, Mitie's new director of sustainability. "If we have any chance of solving it, then businesses need to take bold action now. Plan Zero is our ambitious 2025 commitment, to lead the way, not just within our own industry but across wider UK business too.

"We're putting the expertise within our business into action. We're stepping up the roll out of our electric fleet, powering our buildings with renewables and championing the circular economy. Plan Zero is our promise to protect the planet and leave it in a better condition than we found it. Over the next five years, and beyond, this will simply become how Mitie does business and we hope many more companies will join us on this journey."

Mitie will use its Plan Zero blueprint to help its clients achieve their own net zero targets, King added, providing a package of services designed to address and overcome the fundamental sustainability challenges facing businesses over the next ten years and beyond.

The announcement is the latest in a wave of high profile net zero targets from leading corporates. In the last week alone, Delta Airlines, RBS, BP, Sir Robert McAlpine, and the Church of England have all announced new net zero goals, while a study from the ECIU think tank has shown that jurisdictions that account for nearly half the world's GDP now have net zero targets in place.