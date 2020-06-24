smart grid
Laying out a path to net zero
Nick Baird, group director of corporate affairs at Centrica, outlines the company's role as an enabler for net zero
'EV Centre of Excellence': Centrica inks VW dealer EV partnership
Energy giant continues EV push with new alliance with Citygate
Renewables industry reports 'massive growth' in UK energy storage capacity
RenewableUK data suggests pipeline for energy storage projects has grown over 50 per cent in the past year
'Where solar power was 10 years ago': Study reveals vehicle-to-grid tech could save households up to £300 a year
New report explores how the combination of electric vehicle and smart grid technologies could deliver big savings for UK households
The message for political leaders is clear - the time for action is now
The next government must start delivering climate policies on the ground to ensure the UK hits net zero, argues Energy Networks Association chief executive David Smith
Studies reveal conflicting signals for UK smart and flexible grid developers
Assessment of 21 countries finds UK flexibility services market is relatively well developed, but separate study warns country is still struggling to attract smart grid investment
BNEF: Plummeting renewables costs give solar and wind cost parity in key markets
Analyst confirms new wind and solar plants now at cost parity with wholesale prices in California, China, and parts of Europe
Liquid air: Highview Power debuts plan to build 'Europe's largest storage system'
Company says new 50MW/250MWh project is set to become the UK's first commercial cryogenic energy storage facility
Energy network operators unveil plans for Community Energy Forums
Energy Networks Association announces series of events designed to boost co-operation with community groups in support of net zero transition
Ovo's Kaluza partners with Powervault to offer smart storage service
Pair will integrate Powervault's domestic battery with Kaluza's intelligent energy platform to offer customers smarter ways to power their homes
Government unveils plan to force suppliers to accelerate smart meter rollout
Energy suppliers to be subject to annual installation targets under new government plan to ramp up smart meter rollout, amidst growing fears over sluggish progress
Bristol hunts for £1bn investment to deliver net zero goal
The city wants to be a zero carbon city by 2030 but it needs cash to build out green energy projects
Can community energy help build a resilient, flexible, net zero energy system?
Energy Networks Association wants to work with community energy groups to boost low carbon grid flexibility and backup - but there is a great deal of work to do
We're marching into a smart meter mess
There's little chance the government will meet its 2020 smart meter deadline, but less still it will publicly admit defeat, says Labour's Alan Whitehead
Smart meter delays means UK risks building half-'dumb' smart grid, Labour warns
Sluggish roll out of smart meters could jeopardise journey to low-carbon electricity system, according to Labour's Alan Whitehead
Essential AI: Top business groups call for creation of International Centre for AI, Energy and Climate
Leading trade bodies, clean tech start-ups, and green campaigners join forces to put forward proposal for a new AI-focused research centre
A 15 minute power outage, a nightmare for business
Even the briefest power interruption can have a costly impact on businesses - Alan Barlow, Director of UK and Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions, discusses what lessons can be learnt from the UK's recent major power cut
Faraday Grid enters administration, dashing hopes of UK pilot project
High profile energy technology company calls in Grant Thornton as administrators after failing to secure project funding
Government confirms plan for blackout investigation
Andrea Leadsom announces Energy Emergencies Executives Committee is to review last week's power cut, as National Grid boss defends company's response
Rush hour blackout sparks questions over UK energy system stability
Sudden shutdown of a gas plant and offshore wind plant has fired up an inevitable - and at times ill-informed - debate over how best to bolster grid security as the network decarbonises
'Smarter, greener lives': Five-year plan aims to boost smart meter innovation
Smart DCC, which runs UK's smart meter infrastructure, sets out vision for harnessing technology to boost EV and smart grid uptake
Energy independence key to thriving communities
Mark Futyan, distributed power systems director at Centrica, outlines why a U-turn on a 100-year-old government policy may be great news for household and business budgets
Centrica doubles down on plan to 'refocus' portfolio on cleaner technologies
CEO Ian Conn confirms he is to step down, as he hails clean energy reforms as a success and reveals plans to sell oil and gas production arm and step up EV activities
'Action across all areas': Government releases flurry of new plans for nuclear, smart grids, and CCS
With the imminent Energy White Paper apparently on hold for the new Prime Minister, the government has instead released a wave of clean energy policy consultations