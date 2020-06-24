Smart Export Guarantee
Shell boosts Smart Export Guarantee tariff following criticism
Energy supplier moves tariff from 0.001p per kWh to 3.5p per kWh, insisting first price was a 'pilot' tariff
Boost for small-scale renewables as Smart Export Guarantee enters into force
As of 1 January 2020 small-scale wind, solar, CHP and hydropower will be entitled to payments from energy suppliers for exporting power back to the grid
Solar slump: UK adds just 7.5MW of new capacity in July
Official figures show UK solar sector added less power capacity than one large wind turbine last month
Government finalises Smart Export Guarantee in boost for small-scale renewables
New SEG will guarantee payments for homes and businesses generating their own renewable power and exporting to the grid
Energy firms spy new business opportunity from FiT closures
Closure of Feed-in Tariff sparks new offers from Octopus and E.ON rewarding solar generators
Could England's community energy groups be left behind in Europe?
Community energy groups in the UK face an uncertain future, warns Green Alliance's Chaitanya Kumar
'New era' for UK solar, as government U-turn promises payments for exported renewable power
Claire Perry unveils plans for a Smart Export Guarantee designed to ensure households and businesses are paid for the power they export to the grid