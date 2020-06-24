Sir David Attenborough
'The most prestigious environment prize in history': Prince William launches Earthshot Prize
Award aimed at 'highlighting decade of action to repaid our planet' to launch later this year and is open to individuals, communities and businesses
Sir David Attenborough named ambassador to Treasury 'economics of biodiversity' review
Veteran naturalist and broadcaster to become the public face of wide-ranging Treasury review to assess the economic impacts of biodiversity globally
Sir David Attenborough: We 'cannot be radical enough' in tackling climate crisis
Veteran broadcaster warns 'really major problems' are imminent if world does not address climate change threat
Proportion of public 'very concerned' about climate change hits record high
More than a third of the public are very worried about climate change, according to official government survey
Does the UK need a 'Global Nature Conservation Fund'?
Think tanks call on government to allocate money from international aid budget to tackle illegal wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change