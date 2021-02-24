Boris Johnson: 'Climate change is a threat to our collective security'
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's and Sir David Attenborough's addresses to the UN Security Council meeting on climate security
Boris Johnson's address to the UN Security Council on Climate and Security, 23 February 2021 For more than 75 years, this Security Council has been tasked with maintaining peace and security and it's...
Autumn pilot scheduled for Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme
Defra confirms pilot project for landmark scheme will allow farmers to choose from a range of standards based on specific features of the natural environment such as grassland, hedgerows, water bodies or woodland
Virgin Media dials up climate plan with pledge to achieve net zero operations by 2025
Telecommunications giant intends to slash its absolute emissions by 25 per cent by 2025
Net Zero Finance: Full speaker line-up confirmed
Hiro Mizuno, Sony Kapoor, and Catherine Howarth form part of stellar line up for the first net Zero Festival event of the year