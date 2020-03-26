single-use
Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups
Looking ahead by looking back
The next decade needs to see humans ditch our throwaway culture, argues WRAP's director Peter Maddox
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Deliveroo and Oxwash partner on waste-busting takeaway tub cleaning service
Takeaway containers will be washed and reused under new trial launching this summer in Oxford and London
How 'Single-use' became the 2018 Word of the Year
Collins Dictionary names 'single-use' the 2018 Word of the Year in recognition of spike in public concern over plastic pollution
Pernod Ricard bans single use plastics from UK product line
Wine and spirits maker ends production of point of sale materials that include virgin plastic or single use plastic
Takeaway giants order plastic waste crack down
Just Eat to trial option for customers to refuse plastic items, while Deliveroo promises to offer partner restaurants sustainable packaging alternatives