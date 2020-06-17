Covid-19 has stymied the war on waste, but now is the perfect time to fix the system
The case for tackling throwaway culture is stronger now than ever, argues Green Alliance's Libby Peake
Earlier this year, Green Alliance launched a report called Fixing the system. It highlighted that, in response to considerable public pressure, the government was tackling plastic pollution, but only in...
More news
Triumph Motorcycles revs up its first e-bike
Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer enters e-mobility market with launch of new Trekker GT
Not by governments alone
Ahead of London Climate Action Week, E3G's Tom Burke warns that governments alone can not tackle the escalating risks from climate change - businesses and wider society have to step up
Greener textiles: New sustainability standards established for man-made cellulosic fibres
MMCF, which is the second biggest cellulosic fibre group after cotton, holds huge untapped potential to transform the fashion industry, according to Forum for the Future and the Textile Exchange
Verizon, Infosys, and Reckitt Benckiser join Amazon's Climate Pledge initiative
Swell of support for Amazon's Climate Pledge comes as the tech behemoth announces that it has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), which will requires it to commit to setting emissions targets in line with the Paris Agreement's goals.