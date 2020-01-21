Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups
Environmental charity Hubbub today announced a £300,000 investment in five new coffee cup recycling facilities in London, designed to recycle an additional four million cups a year. The five new facilities...
Church of England and insurer Generali join $4.3tr Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance
Church and Italian insurer are latest to join growing group of world's largest pension funds and insurers committed to fully decarbonising their investments by 2050
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
SDG500: New platform plans to pump $500m into action on the Sustainable Development Goals
Coalition of private and public institutions hope the platform will help close the financing gap for the SDGs