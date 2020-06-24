Sharing economy
BMW and Daimler to reverse out of UK and North America carsharing markets
ShareNow is to close its service in London, Brussels, Florence and the whole of North America, due to poor demand
SDG11: How to green the urban jungle
The goal for safe, resilient and sustainable cities is not a one size fits all recipe
Is it always circular to turn a product into a service?
Even when goods are sold as rental or subscription services to extend their lifespan, other factors still matter in determining whether they're circular
Meet the fashion industry entrepreneur who doesn't want to sell any clothes
Victoria Prew, co-founder of HURR Collective, believes buying clothes is so last year
From e-bikes to electric bin lorries: Scotland gets £10m green business boost
Scotland's electricity distributor SP Energy Networks awards cash to 21 green economy projects
HP pledges to deliver 100 per cent green power by 2035
Computing giant unveils raft of environmental pledges, including renewable electricity target and goal to boost recycled plastic use in computers and printers
How can we move towards a sharing economy?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick asks if community fridges and reclaimed alleyways could herald a long-awaited breakthrough for resource efficient sharing economies
Car sharing platform Turo eyes UK expansion with easyCar Club acquisition
US peer-to-peer car hire app service adds easyCar Club's 80,000 customers to its roster as it sets sights on further UK expansion
Digital planet: Will the rise of the machines help or hinder climate action?
New Economic Foundation's Duncan McCann considers how to climate-proof digital technology
Uber promises to clear congestion with $10m green transport pledge
Taxi app seeks to allay concerns its vehicles are clogging urban streets by promising $10m to campaign for sustainable urban planning
Hawaii's Governor: Governments should be agile to tech disruptions
An atrophied muscle needs to be flexed more
Electric scooter networks charge up as Scoot drives into Barcelona
San Francisco's home-grown e-scooter startup is headed over to moped-loving Spain
We need a new approach to the Sharing Economy
Trewin Restorick asks if the real sharing economy could tackle the social, economic, and environmental challenges the UK faces
Bosch launches mobility arm, snapping up ridesharing app SPLT
Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner tells conference 'connectivity is fundamentally changing how we get from A to B'
Bus operator Go-Ahead swoops in to electric car sharing market
Go-Ahead Group snaps up 10 per cent stake in German car sharing start-up Mobileeee for €300,000
Seven companies advancing the circular economy by selling products as a service
The experiments involve everything from replacement tires to temporary apartments
Renault-Nissan-Mitsibushi hook up with China's Didi for electric car-sharing scheme
Carmakers are exploring the potential for a major new electric vehicle car-sharing programme in China
BMW, Daimler, and Toyota top green motoring rankings
CDP report reveals the leaders - and laggards - in the green driving revolution, but warns twin challenges from emissions legislation and emerging technology will result in major market shock
Are Community Fridges the start of a sharing revolution?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick explains why an expanded community fridge network could spell good news for new business models
Secrets of the Pioneers: Ian Cheshire on circular systems and hyper-transparency
Debenhams chair Sir Ian Cheshire predicts a future where goods are shared not owned, and reams of digital data are used to drive corporate change
Blockchain energy pioneer LO3 secures Centrica investment
British Gas parent company joins Braemar Energy Ventures in funding LO3, the blockchain firm pioneering peer-to-peer green energy trading
Volvo unveils first model under EV performance brand Polestar
Polestar lures younger drivers with subscription model for car ownership
The BusinessGreen Blockchain Briefing - Part One: Creating a trusted network
In the first of a new mini-series, BusinessGreen examines the potential for blockchain to enable peer-to-peer energy trading and fully traceable green energy supplies
Sono Motors' PV-powered EV opens for pre-orders
Drivers can now reserve the novel electric car with built-in solar panels for as little as €500