Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth
Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change
Be prepared: Energy, food and medicine at risk from rising seas, engineers warn
Sobering report from Institution of Mechanical Engineers warns governments and businesses are ill-prepared for sea level rises expected this century
IPCC: Rapidly rising seas and warming oceans threatening livelihoods, scientists warn
Latest sobering assessment from world's top scientists details the damage being wrought by climate change on the world's oceans, glaciers, and ice sheets
Greenland's ice melting faster than scientists previously thought - study
The pace of ice loss has increased four-fold since 2003 as enormous glaciers are depositing ever larger chunks of ice into the Atlantic ocean, where it melts, causing sea levels to rise
Ilulissat: A town at the frontier of our changing climate
Gareth Redmond King's recent trip to the Arctic opened his eyes to how changes to the region's climate is set to impact life around the world
Study: Sea levels could be rising 1cm a year by 2100
Peer-reviewed US study estimates sea level rise is accelerating and could reach 66cm by the end of the century, causing huge problems for world's coastal regions
Trump orders US infrastructure projects to ignore Obama-era climate risk rules
President says projects will still need to meet 'environmental safeguards', as he rolls back rules designed to limit flooding and sea level risks