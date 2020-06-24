Scottish Power
Onshore wind critical to 2050 net zero goal, energy giants tell ministers
Firms including Scottish Power, SSE, EDF, Vestas, Vattenfallm and Siemens Gamesa call on government to end effective 'ban' on new onshore wind in UK
Reports: PM to legally commit UK to net zero by 2050 before leaving office
Theresa May will push back against cost warnings and bring in net zero emissions goal before her successor takes over in Downing Street, reports suggest
A Big Six supplier 'going green' is our chance to clear up confusion on clean energy
Good Energy's Juliet Davenport wants more clarity over green energy tariffs
Sky flicks to sustainable broadcasting with new wind turbine
New 100kW turbine to work with biomass plant already installed at West London studios
ScottishPower hails tidal turbine success ahead of planned array
1MW HS1000 device developed by ANDRITZ HYDRO Hammerfest is powering homes and businesses in Orkney
Belfast firm lands £20m ScottishPower wind energy contracts
Northstone to provide engineering for two Scottish wind farms on top of building wind turbine assembly plant at Belfast harbour
Wind energy companies fear government's commitment is cooling
Wind power firms express concern over future policy and reveal how investment in the UK's energy infrastructure is on hold
Ofgem speeds up £7bn plan to rewire low-carbon Scotland
SSE and Scottish Power plans to upgrade grid could boost the green energy sector
Industry insists CCS will rise from the ashes
But critics slam "enormous lost opportunity" as government moves to restart funding competition
Huhne: Government "will not be proceeding" with Longannet CCS project
Government pulls plug on £1bn funding for flagship carbon capture project
Ofgem tells suppliers to step up household carbon savings
Energy companies have cut 197 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, but must reach government target of 293 million by December 2012
ETI unveils £23.5m carbon capture and storage pilot
Project aims to have demonstration facility in place by 2015 with fully functioning plant built five years later
CO2 pipeline proposals bring Scottish CCS closer to reality
National Grid, ScottishPower and Shell unveil proposal to use existing gas line to pump CO2 from Longannet power station to North Sea
ScottishPower clears 1GW UK onshore wind milestone
But National Grid predicts it may need to shut down turbines on windy days until new storage technologies are rolled out
Doosan reveals plan for £170m Scottish renewables HQ
Research and development base may be followed by wind turbine manufacturing facility, says South Korean engineering giant
"World's largest" tidal array gains approval from Scottish government
ScottishPower Renewables receives planning permission to develop 10MW tidal array in the Islay Sound
UK CCS market to top £10bn by 2025
Research highlights huge carbon storage potential beneath Moray Firth and predicts industry will support 27,000 jobs by 2020
Green Investment Bank advised to offer nuclear-free bonds
Audit committee voices concerns over calls from energy giants for proposed bank to invest in nuclear power
Walney offshore wind farm under starter's orders
First part of wind farm set to generate power from December after overcoming cabling issues
Ad watchdog slams "misleading" anti-wind farm campaign
Claims that wind farm could cause "depression, sleep deprivation, headaches and memory loss" ruled misleading
UK CCS competition "dead on its feet" says expert
Professor Stuart Hazeldine warns only Scottish Power can deliver CCS within the government's timetable
Ofgem accused of jeopardising low carbon Britain
Energy firms argue draft spending and revenue programme will slow transition to a low carbon grid