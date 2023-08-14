'We come to this new market with humility': Iberdrola launches nature-based carbon credit firm Carbon2Nature

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has launched a new global carbon credit business, with a target to capture more than 61 million tonnes of CO2 through the development of nature-based climate projects worldwide covering forest conservation, reforestation, marine environments and agriculture, the firm announced yesterday.

Dubbed Carbon2Nature, the new venture aims to develop both in-house and collaborative nature-based solutions projects in order to generate generate "high quality" carbon credits for sale to customers seeking to achieve corporate net zero targets, Iberdrola said.

The company, which has been launched via Iberdrola's PERSEO start-up programme, is targeting the sequestration of CO2 in natural sinks through ecosystem conservation and restoration projects spanning more than 100,000 hectares of forest, coastal ecosystems and agricultural soils.

These projects will aim to avoid emissions from nature degradation, promote biodiversity, contribute to additional carbon sequestration and promote multiple environmental and social benefits, according to the Spanish energy giant, which is also the parent company of UK energy firm ScottishPower.

Carbon2Nature plans to focus on developing carbon credit projects around regions where Iberdrola is already present, and where it said nature-based solutions had the greatest potential. These include Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile - which it said would host 80 per cent of its natural carbon sink projects - while Spain, the UK and Portugal are expected to account for the remaining 20 per cent.

The company said it was already working on the development of projects in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Spain, and stressed that all carbon credit projects would be certified as per internationally-recognised biodiversity standards.

Miguel Ángel García Tamargo, director of Carbon2Nature, said Iberdrola's aim in creating the new venture was to make "a long-term impact at an international level" in the fight against climate change, as the Spanish energy pushes towards its goal of achieving net zero emissions across its entire business and value chain by 2040, in addition to delivering a net positive impact on biodiversity by 2030.

"In order to achieve this, it is committed to diversification in geographies and projects and promotes collaborative strategies for their development with local communities and other actors, guaranteeing the highest levels of quality," Tamago said of Carbon2Nature. "We come to this new market with humility and a desire to do things differently, bringing all of Iberdrola's experience in sustainability to the world of nature-based solutions and the generation of carbon credits."

The launch of the new business follows the inauguration of Iberdrola's tree programme in 2020, which aims to promote the conservation and planting of 20 million trees by 2030.

