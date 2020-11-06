Iberdrola unveils €75bn green recovery investment blitz

European energy giant announces sweeping renewables and networks-focused investment strategy designed to turbocharge the clean energy transition

Iberdrola has announced the "largest investment programme in the history of a Spanish company", yesterday unveiling plans to mobilise €75bn of investment through to 2025 in support of a green economic recovery.

The bulk of the new investment is expected to focus on renewables projects and network upgrades, with the company setting a target to almost double renewables capacity to 60GW by 2025, compared to 32GW in 2019.

At the end of the period, the company's clean energy portfolio is set to be divided between onshore wind with 26GW, offshore wind at 4GW, solar power with 16GW, and hydropower with 14GW.

The investment should also put the company on track to meet its goal of becoming 'carbon neutral' by 2030, further reducing CO2/kWh emissions that are two thirds below the European average. Iberdrola now expects to be a "zero carbon" company in Europe by 2030 and reduce its global CO2 emissions by 86 per cent to 50g/kWh by the end of the decade. An investment in planting 20 million trees by 2030, including eight million trees by 2025, should then secure carbon neutral status for the global business.

The investment plan is expected to focus on relatively mature markets with ambitious decarbonisation strategies, with Spain, the UK, and the US to the fore.

The company said it would increase investment in its home market of Spain by 60 per cent to nearly €14.3bn, with more than €7bn earmarked for renewables projects and over €4.5bn for networks. The US and UK, where Iberdrola owns ScottishPower, are set to secure €34bn of the planned investment.

The huge investment push is also set to create thousands of jobs in economies hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. The investments and procurement of goods and services from more than 22,000 suppliers will contribute to sustaining up to 500,000 jobs globally by 2025, the company said, while a further 20,000 new recruits are expected to join the group over the next five years.

"After 20 years of anticipating the energy transition, our business model positions us as a key agent in the transformation of the industrial fabric," said Ignacio Galán, Chairman of Iberdrola. "With our experience, our engagement with society and our financial strength, we are advancing a model for long-term sustainable economic growth capable of meeting the current challenges of society."