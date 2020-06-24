scottish government
Report: Scottish farmers could 'comfortably' slash emissions by over a third
A focus on more climate-friendly farming techniques rather than major land use change could deliver deep decarbonisation from sector, WWF argues
CCC: Bolder climate action needed as Scotland gears up to host COP26
Scottish progress in cutting emissions in sectors outside the power industry is not yet up to scratch, according to the government's climate change advisors
Scottish Government revives £10m tidal energy fund
Original Saltire Prize ran from 2008 to 2017, but no one claimed the £10m prize fund
CCC: Scotland's renewables masking 'lack of progress' on EVs and agriculture
Scotland is outperforming the rest of the UK on decarbonisation, but major challenges remain across transport, agriculture, forestry and heating, Climate Change Committee warns
Scotland launches Just Transition Commission to 'pave way to low carbon future'
Scottish Government announces taskforce to advise on achieving a fair transition away from fossil fuels that maximises opportunities arising from decarbonisation
Fuel poor Scottish homes to benefit from 9.6MW community wind project
Innovative financing deal will see surplus revenues from 9.6MW Pogbie onshore wind farm support fuel poor homes in East Lothian and other local causes
Scotland eyes 'ambitious but realistic' decarbonisation in climate change plan
Scottish government publishes strategy to cut emissions by 66 per cent between 2018 and 2032
Scottish government launches £60m low carbon infrastructure fund
Funding earmarked for green heating, clean energy, and low emission vehicle infrastructure projects
Green groups call for for 'strong' climate policy to protect Scotland's heritage
Campaigners call for strong Scottish climate change bill as research shows region's natural environment and historic buildings are at risk of damage
At a glance: Scotland's green policy plans
Scottish Government's 2017/18 legislative programme features a vast array of green economy plans on EVs, energy, recycling, emissions targets and more