Scope 3
Orsted promises to electrify fleet and cut supply chain emissions in half
Wind giant extends decarbonisation strategy into its supply chain, promising to ensure indirect emissions fall by 50 per cent by 2032
BP shareholders back climate resolution in wake of meeting protests
Climate protestors invaded BP's AGM in Aberdeen yesterday chanting 'this is a crime scene'
Report: Failure to track supply chain emissions boosts climate risk for major food brands
Just 12 of North America's 50 largest food and beverage firms report on supply chain emissions, Ceres report finds