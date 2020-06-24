science
Study: Climate change to hit all economies if Paris Agreement crumbles
New study from the University of Cambridge suggests seven per cent of global GDP could be wiped out by 2100 under business-as-usual carbon emissions scenario
UK awards £60m to science projects examining global climate and health challenges
Projects looking at clean AI technologies, the impact of ocean currents on the climate, and collaborative innovation with the US awarded a share of £60m funding pot
Scientists reveal promising results for fertiliser pellets made from captured carbon
Pellets made with captured CO2 could be used as a lower carbon fertiliser
In the fight against climate change, let's not forget the environment
Decarbonisation must go hand in hand with enhancing nature, argue scientists Dr Alona Armstrong and Prof. Mike Stephenson
Cardiff University to cut ribbon on £5m climate change research centre
Welsh university will act as a hub for climate research with input from other major UK universities and NGO Climate Outreach
Could the humble mushroom hold the key to greener industry?
Novozymes' microbial scientist Sara Landvik takes BusinessGreen on a stroll to learn about how mushrooms could help the world hit its Paris Agreement goals
Lift off: Mitsubishi greenhouse gas 'hunting' satellite set for launch
IBUKI-2 satellite is designed to observe CO2 and methane concentrations around the world under a joint project with the Japanese government
Heatwave impact on soils could be worse than thought, study claims
Climate change is altering the makeup of soil, with widespread impacts on plants, ecosystems and food security, according to scientists
MPs to probe clean technology's role in meeting UK carbon targets
Parliament's Science and Technology Committee launches new inquiry and call for evidence to explore the technologies needed to meet Clean Growth Strategy goals
Climate Adaptation Plan: Firms urged to report on climate resilience work
National Adaptation Programme 2018-2023 sets out strategy for dealing with effects of changing climate, citing flooding and heat risks
Hot topic: Will Theresa May challenge Donald Trump on climate change?
135 UK scientists urge Theresa May to challenge President Trump on climate change when he visits this week, arguing US inaction threatens UK's national security
Peak in China's emissions prompts 'cautious optimism' among scientists, but can it last?
University of East Anglia researchers cautiously optimistic CO2 from the world's biggest emitter may already be falling due in part to slowing economic growth
Why the PM is right to place science and research at the heart of the Industrial Strategy
Now is the time for the construction sector to invest in science and research, argues BRE's director of sustainability Martin Townsend
Reports: IPCC to warn planet on course to exceed 1.5C of warming by 2040
Leaked draft report provides stark warning the current trajectory of manmade climate change will see planet overshoot higher ambition Paris Agreement goal
Study: Sea levels could be rising 1cm a year by 2100
Peer-reviewed US study estimates sea level rise is accelerating and could reach 66cm by the end of the century, causing huge problems for world's coastal regions
One Planet Summit: UK to help create global Space Climate Observatory
Global agreement struck last night will see new Observatory established to improve long-term sustainability and accessibility of climate data captured by scientists
2017 set to rank as one of the hottest years ever recorded
World Meteorological Organisation says 2017 likely to be one of three hottest years on record with year marked by catastrophic hurricanes, floods, heatwaves and droughts
The Lancet: Air, water and soil pollution costs globe $4.6tr a year
Comprehensive Lancet research says governments have neglected tackling pollution that causes immense economic damage and nine million early deaths a year
Novozymes launches HelloScience platform to spark bright ideas on global challenges
New online network will bring together innovators, start-ups, and companies to find solutions to global challenges such as water scarcity, biotechnology giant claims
Scientists develop sustainable spider silk in green materials breakthrough
Green material mimics the properties of 'wonder material' spider silk, one of the world's strongest materials
Major EU research project confirms pesticides harm bees
Centre for Ecology & Hydrology's research findings are a "watershed moment" in fight to protect bees, according to Greenpeace
President Macron defies Trump with drive to 'Make Our Planet Great Again'
In direct riposte to Donald Trump and US exit from Paris Agreement, French leader launches campaign to lure US scientists to France
Eco-friendly graphene-based paint launches in the UK
Makers of the graphene-based paint claim it will improve buildings' ability to regulate temperature - helping residents cut heating and cooling energy use
'Drawdown' and global warming's hopeful new math
A new book edited by Paul Hawken offers the promise of solving, not just slowing, the climate crisis via a suite of technologies and practices that are available now