Long-term asset fund to invest in renewables and other infrastructure aligned with global climate goals

clock 04 May 2023 • 2 min read
Climate+ LTAF: Schroders Capital unveils UK's first Long Term Asset Fund

clock 31 March 2023 • 2 min read
Fastned secures €75m from Schroders Capital to expand European charging network

Automotive

Fastned secures €75m from Schroders Capital to expand European charging network

Company said it aims to use funds to deliver pipeline of 1,000 European charging stations by 2030

clock 17 October 2022 • 2 min read
