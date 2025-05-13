Be.EV and Schroders ink £20m deal to roll out ultra-rapid EV chargers

Be.EV to fully fund the installation and maintenance of over 200 charging hubs at Schroders-managed retail and leisure sites
Schroders Capital has agreed a partnership with one of the UK's leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network providers, which will see more than 200 ultra-rapid EV charging bays installed across 22 of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis