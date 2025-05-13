Be.EV and Schroders ink £20m deal to roll out ultra-rapid EV chargers

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Be.EV
Image:

Credit: Be.EV

Be.EV to fully fund the installation and maintenance of over 200 charging hubs at Schroders-managed retail and leisure sites

Schroders Capital has agreed a partnership with one of the UK's leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network providers, which will see more than 200 ultra-rapid EV charging bays installed across 22 of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'World leaders must not slip up': 60 per cent of best banana growing regions could be lost by 2080

Marston's inks £5.4m deal to install solar panels on 120 pub rooftops

More on Automotive

Government confirms £1bn investment package for Sunderland gigafactory
Automotive

Government confirms £1bn investment package for Sunderland gigafactory

Package of loan guarantees and grants to unlock investment in AESC gigafactory capable of producing batteries for 100,000 electric vehicles a year

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2025 • 3 min read
SMMT: Second-hand EV sales grow by more than 50 per cent
Automotive

SMMT: Second-hand EV sales grow by more than 50 per cent

Battery EVs remain fastest moving segment in used car market, according to latest industry data

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 May 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Businesses could slash emissions 65 per cent by switching logistics fleets to EVs
Automotive

Study: Businesses could slash emissions 65 per cent by switching logistics fleets to EVs

EXCLUSIVE: New study from Warwick Business School explores how companies can slash emissions and costs by transitioning to low-emission fleets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 May 2025 • 3 min read