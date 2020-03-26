Russia
Global Briefing: Coal decline leads to CO2 drop in US, Germany and Spain
Coal continues its decline as renewables take hold in Germany, Spain, USA and even Fukushima, plus all the green business news you may have missed this week
'It is a very exciting industry to be in': Lord Barker on UK politics, Russia and net zero aluminium
Conservative peer and former Climate Change Minister is now on a mission to decarbonise the global aluminium sector at Russian giant EN+
Global Briefing: KLM clears fly less campaign for take-off
Vladimir Putin's worm worries, Green Climate Fund progress, and all the news from around the world this week
Global briefing: New York Yankees come out to bat for climate change
All the need-to-know green business news from around the world this week
Russia floats first law to regulate CO2 emissions
Draft bill would give government powers to regulate CO2 and create carbon markets, but faces stiff opposition inside and outside Moscow administration
Russia reviews ratification of Paris Agreement
A report on formally joining the climate deal is due for completion by the end of the month, while a key industry lobby has reversed its opposition
BRIC countries need extra $51bn per year to hit clean energy targets
Analysis suggests significant new financing is needed to deliver 498GW of renewable energy promised under Paris Agreements
New Development Bank raises $450m in first green bond sale
Cash raised by the bank's first green bond sale will be used to support clean energy projects in BRIC nations
'Incoherent' EU energy security package accused of squandering clean tech opportunity
In wake of COP21 climate deal Brussels reveals far-reaching proposals to reduce reliance on Russian gas imports by expanding EU gas infrastructure, prompting anger among green groups
Finnish town enjoys datacentre-powered hot water
Heat recovery plant harnesses vast amounts of waste energy generated by local server farm
Does Vladimir Putin pose a threat to the Paris Climate Summit?
Observers warn 'unpredictable' Russian leader could undermine prospects of agreeing a global carbon reduction deal
Formula E all-electric racing series motors to Moscow
Russian capital to host penultimate ePrix in June ahead of season finale in London
BRICS group announce plan for $100bn sustainable development bank
"We reiterate our belief that renewable and clean energy, research and development of new technologies and energy efficiency, can constitute an important driver to promote sustainable development"
Could Russia beat Brazil with greenest World Cup?
Six of the new stadiums being built for the 2018 tournament are being assessed under green building code BREEAM
Fracking row: Green groups hit back over allegations of Russian infiltration
Nato secretary-general suggests Russia is supporting anti-fracking protests in a bid to keep Europe hooked on its gas supplies
Russia cuts off Ukraine gas supplies as European energy security concerns escalate
Gazprom confirms it will only supply gas to Ukraine if the country pays upfront for any imports
Tortured World Cup-climate change analogy alert
Infrastructure lock-in, climate risk, and playing football in the desert
EU hails energy efficiency as shield from Putin's sabre-rattling
Ministers discuss ways to boost energy security while cutting emissions at conference in Athens
Ukraine cities seek to join forces with EU in energy saving push
Gunther Oettinger urged to establish town twinning programme amid escalating fears that security crisis will disrupt gas supplies
G7 Energy Security Joint Statement - in full
"We are committed to initiate a systematic and enduring step change to improve energy security at national, regional and global levels"
G7 calls for clean tech-focused "step change" in energy security
Energy ministers highlight how low carbon economy can make "a key contribution to enduring energy security"
Greenpeace targets Total in latest Arctic oil protest
Activists aim to prevent first shipment of offshore oil extracted from the fragile region being delivered to French energy giant
G7 countries aim to cut energy ties to Russia
Ed Davey says ministers will consider package of measures to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas at meeting next week
European leaders ask Obama to allow increased exports of US shale gas
EU seeks to break Russian stranglehold on energy supplies – but US president says Europe must step up its own fracking